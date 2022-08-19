Lamborghini is going balls to the wall with its latest creation: the Urus Performante. It’s more powerful, lighter, and quicker than the standard Urus.

Revealed at the Quail during Monterey Car Week, the Performante adds 16 horsepower from its twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 for a total of 657 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. That’s 666 metric horsepower. The mark of the beast. God is quivering.

The Performante also reduces the SUV’s overall weight by 104 pounds. These improvements reduce the 0-60 time to 3.3 seconds. It’s also got a top speed of 190 mph. Lamborghini says the Urus Peformante’s drive modes were re-engineered . They include a new Rally mode. It’s meant to turn up the oversteer characteristics of the vehicle with anti-roll and dampening systems to work with its revised suspension.

Advertisement

“The Urus Performante takes to the road as a lightweight, honed athlete. Its muscular stance, distinctive design, V8 twin turbo powerplant and lightweight sports exhaust establish it through sight, sound and experience as the most exciting contender on every road, track and loose surface. This is a super sports car driver’s SUV,” says Rouven Mohr, Chief Technical Officer.

G/O Media may get a commission Year-round basics Uniqlo Summer Sale Basics you don't wanna miss

Uniqlo’s summer sales are not to be missed. The whole sale is killer to stock up on the basics Uniqlo is known for—subtle colors, classic silhouettes, and a dress up-or-down vibe. Shop Uniqlo's Men's Sale Shop Uniqlo's Women's Sale Advertisement

On the outside the Performante has deeper cuts in the hood lines and down the front bumper. The hood also has an air outlet forged from carbon fiber. You can even get an optional carbon fiber roof – meant to evoke other Lamborghinis like the Huricán Performante and Super Trofeo. The front bumper and splitter will also be made of carbon fiber. There are also aero changes all throughout the SUV. A newly-designed rear spoiler increases rear downforce over the standard car by 38 percent.

Advertisement

Chassis-wise , the vehicle has been lowered by 20 mm. 22-inch wheels are standard and 23s are optional. Overall length of the vehicle is increased by 25 mm because of the aero.

Just because the company wanted to show up, the fellas over in Italy ran a Peferomate up Pikes Peak at the International Hill Climb. It got up the mountain in just 10:39.06. That’s 17 seconds faster than the previous SUV record, according to Lamborghini.

Advertisement

“The Urus Performante takes the supreme performance and distinctive looks of Lamborghini’s ground-breaking Super SUV to the next level, retaining its luxurious versatility and delivering the most engaging driving experience: not only on the road but in every environment, distinguished through an alluring design that denotes new benchmarks for driving dynamism in what is already a remarkable car,” Automobili Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann said in a written statement.

Advertisement

All this performance won’t come cheap. The 2023 Urus Performante starts in the U.S at $260,676 – not including shipping or the gas guzzler tax. It’s safe to assume that prices will go up well into the $300,000 range when all is said and done in terms of options. Deliveries are expected to begin at the end of this year, according to Lamborghini.