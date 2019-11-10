Two Dead After New Jersey Driver Crashes Porsche Into Second Floor Of Building

Early this morning, a Porsche crashed into the second floor of an office building in Tom’s River, New Jersey leaving two dead.

According to Patch.com, the building was unoccupied at the time of the crash and the casualties were the occupants of the vehicle. Patch reports that police say the vehicle, which was reportedly traveling at high speed when the driver lost control, sending the car up over the median and through the air.

The event caused local authorities to close the adjacent roads as emergency responders took control of the situation.

As unusual as this may seem, this isn’t the first instance of a car colliding with the second story of a building. Early this year, a Nissan Altima crashed into the second story of a dentist’s office in California, but that event caused no injuries.