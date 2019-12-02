Drive Free or Die.

Neko Case -- Curse Of The I-5 Corridor

Jason Torchinsky
Filed to:Traffic Jams
817
11
2

Nekpo Traffic sucks, so why not start your morning off with some music? You provide the toast and we’ll provide the jams.

I was just back in LA, and did some driving along the 5, and it brought back a lot of memories of being very, very stuck on that interminable road. I feel like I almost always came to a standstill right by this place that sold big industrial fans. Sometimes I almost miss it, and that’s the most troubling thing of all.

Advertisement

I guess whenever you’re calling a whole chunk of freeway a “corridor” you can’t expect anything good. 

Share This Story

About the author

Jason Torchinsky
Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)

EmailTwitterPosts