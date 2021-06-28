Neil Peart's Car Collection Is Going To Auction

Neil Peart’s collection of cool cars is going to auction in August. Peart, the late drummer from the legendary band Rush, called the collection the “Silver Surfers,” according to the auction house. The reason is pretty obvious.

Compared to the legendary drummer’s band and their prolific album output — which is variety — the collection seems a little muted. Except for one of them, all of Peart’s cars were silver. I’m a little disappointed there’s no red barchetta in here, but I guess I can admire the late drummer’s commitment to the silver theme:

To be fair, a lot of those cars (like the DB5) look right in silver. The ’63 Corvette looks particularly suited to its title as one of the Silver Surfers. I’m less sure about the Maserati and Lambo, though. And I’m split on how to feel about the Cobra. I’m happy Peart wasn’t compelled to slap on some racing stripes on the Shelby, but that car looks best with a little color.

That ’64 Shelby Cobra 289 is the collection’s centerpiece, per Gooding and Company, but it’s not the car that’s estimated to bring in the most money at auction. Peart’s 1970 Lamborghini Miura is expected to go for up to $1,500,000, while the Shelby may sell for $1,000,000.

That’s all fine and good, but If I were at Pebble Beach for this auction, I would play it cool and go for the best car here: the 1964 Jaguar E-Type. Not only is this the cheapest car in the lot, but it’s another one well suited to a silver finish.



Peart really nailed it with this one, and it even comes with upgrades, from Gooding and Company’s description:



This sleek two-place 1964 Jaguar E-Type Series I 3.8-Litre Coupe, chassis 890630, is finished in Opalescent Silver with a red leather interior. It has received significant, thoughtful upgrades, including a Tremec five-speed gearbox, lightweight flywheel, Wilwood disc brakes and uprated suspension components. Surely one of the most beautifully styled roadgoing Jaguars of all time.

Also, for those of you who love Rush and all things motorized, Peart was very much a gearhead, something that comes through in the many articles written about his love for adventure motorcycling and the road in general. Of course, with hand and foot coordination like his, I’m not surprised Neil enjoyed another outlet besides the drums.