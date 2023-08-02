Nationwide Heat Wave Is Making Gas Prices Go Up

Hello, friends. It’s been a while now, but it’s about as good a time as any to check in with our old friend Gas Price Watch. I’m sure you’ve probably noticed, but it’s been worryingly hot just about everywhere in the country. It’s caused all sorts of issues in the automotive world (and every world, to be fair). EVs can’t go as far on a single charge, and highways are buckling, but now we are learning that the heat is impacting gas prices too.

Axios reports that gas prices have gone up about 15 cents in just the past week across the country. That’s due to the fact the heat wave hitting Texas and Louisiana has slowed down oil refineries. They cannot function as well when temperatures reach above 100 degrees.

On top of that, there are two more issues we’re dealing with here that are causing gas prices to rise. The first is the fact that gas demand is usually higher during the summer months as more Americans hit the roads. The second issue is that gas inventories in July were at their lowest levels since 2015. It is not a winning trio.

However, you can take some solace in the fact that prices are still much lower than they were at the same time last year. According to AAA’s gas price tracker, the average price for a gallon of gas on August 2 of last year was $4.19. It makes today’s average of $3.80 seem almost bearable… almost.

The good times may not end up lasting forever, though. Hurricane season is right around the corner, and severe weather – as always – could impact refineries across the country and drive up the price of gas.

With that, let’s look at our gas price winners and losers around the U.S.

Here is where you can find the highest average gas prices in the country in order of highest price for a gallon regular:

California - $5.03 Regular | $5.23 Mid | $5.38 Premium | $5.36 DieselWashington - $4.97 Regular | $5.20 Mid | $5.40 Premium | $5.01 DieselHawaii - $4.72 Regular | $4.91 Mid | $5.19 Premium | $5.67 DieselOregon - $4.63 Regular | $4.82 Mid | $5.03 Premium | $4.53 DieselAlaska - $4.37 Regular | $5.53 Mid | $5.73 Premium | $4.20 Diesel

Here is the lowest average price of gasoline in the country in order of lowest price per gallon of regular:



Mississippi - $3.31 Regular | $3.65 Mid | $4.01 Premium | $3.72 Diesel

Louisiana - $3.42 Regular | $3.79 Mid | $4.14 Premium | $3.75 Diesel

Alabama - $3.44 Regular | $3.80 Mid | $4.19 Premium | $3.84 Diesel

Kentucky - $3.46 Regular | $3.91 Mid | $4.31 Premium | $3.91 Diesel

Tennessee - $3.47 Regular | $3.85 Mid | $4.21 Premium | $4.90 Diesel

See you cool cats later.

