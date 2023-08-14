Gas Prices Are As Flat As They’ve Been In A While

Gas prices may not always be at the same level, but they follow similar pricing patterns as a general rule. The price of a gallon of gas will usually goes up as it gets warmer and more people hit the roads, and it goes down again once it gets colder. However, that’s not really happening this year. I mean, it’s happening a little bit, but not nearly as dramatically. As AAA describes it, gas prices are sort of stuck in neutral right now.

For the past few weeks, the national average for a gallon of gas has been sitting in the low-to-mid-$3.80s. That, according to the agency, is a noteworthy length for price stability. That lack of movement is happening despite the fact there has been an uptick in gas demand and oil prices are approaching the mid-$80 range per barrel.

“We appear to be at a fork in the road when it comes to which direction gas prices will take — up or down. The summer heat that kept people home and suppressed refinery production has eased for now, so we have to look at the cost of oil to determine if the recent price climb is ending,” Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson, said in a statement. “More expensive oil will likely lead to higher prices, so stay tuned.”

It’s more than just this past few weeks, though. If you look at this gas price chart, you’ll notice that the red 2023 line has been much flatter than the past four years. Every other year — save for 2019 — has had some pretty drastic peaks and valleys in terms of the price of a gallon of gas.



As for this recent “spike,” AAA says that new data from the Energy Information Administration tells us gas demand jumped from 8.84 to 9.30 million b/d last week. During the same period, the total domestic gasoline stockpile decreased from 219.1 to 216.4 million bbl. Higher demand and tighter supply are always going to keep prices elevated. For reference, the price of a gallon of gas has risen about 29 cents in the past month. That being said, it’s still about 11 cents cheaper than it was this time last year.

Anyway, let’s take a look at the gas prices winners and losers around the country, according to AAA.

Here is where you can find the highest average gas prices in the country in order of highest price for a gallon regular:



California - $5.15 Regular | $5.35 Mid | $5.51 Premium | $5.63 Diesel

Washington - $5.03 Regular | $5.23 Mid | $5.43 Premium | $5.21 Diesel

Hawaii - $4.78 Regular | $4.99 Mid | $5.23 Premium | $5.72 Diesel

Oregon - $4.68 Regular | $4.88 Mid | $5.10 Premium | $4.73 Diesel

Alaska - $4.48 Regular | $4.65 Mid | $4.84 Premium | $4.30 Diesel

Here is the lowest average price of gasoline in the country in order of lowest price per gallon of regular:

Mississippi - $3.32 Regular | $3.66 Mid | $4.03 Premium | $3.89 Diesel

Louisiana - $3.43 Regular | $3.78 Mid | $4.14 Premium | $3.96 Diesel

Alabama - $3.43 Regular | $3.79 Mid | $4.17 Premium | $4.03 Diesel

Tennessee - $3.43 Regular | $3.80 Mid | $4.16 Premium | $4.10 Diesel

Texas - $3.45 Regular | $3.82 Mid | $4.16 Premium | $3.89 Diesel

Smell ya later, folks.