These Are Your Most Prized Toy and Model Cars

If I were to stretch the definition a bit, it has to be the Batmobile from the Lego Batman Movie. What I love about it is that it’s a 100% accurate replica to the one in the movie, since the movie model was constructed using actual Lego bricks and assembly. That means it’s to scale and everything!

If I had to give a more boring example, it’s the Back to the Future Part II DeLorean, for the reasons everyone else in history has already stated for loving the DeLorean.