Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
QOTD

What's Your Most Prized Toy or Model Car?

Hot Wheels, LEGO, Tamiya kits — today we're honoring the desktop replicas that give you joy.

By
Adam Ismail
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Photo of a 1/43-scale Lancia Stratos model car in front of an illustration of the Stratos from the Sega Rally 2 Dreamcast game box.
Image: Adam Ismail / Jalopnik

While I wouldn’t necessarily call myself a bona fide collector, when I see a miniaturized facsimile of one of my favorite cars, I buy it — simple as that. Typically that means stopping at the diecast car aisle every Target run, but when I was younger and didn’t have bills to pay, it would mean spending what little money I’d earned as a teenager on 1/43-scale models from Autoart, Ixo, HPI and the like. For today’s Question of the Day, I’m asking you fine folks to post your favorite tiny car.

Watch
  • Off
  • English
Prue Leith Used to Deliver Food in a BMW Isetta Microcar
Yesterday
Chase Elliott Explains the Challenge of Adapting to NASCAR's Next Gen Car
Yesterday

Personally, it’s hard for me to choose one. I have two of the Sega Rally trio in my collection — the Lancia Stratos you see above, and a Delta Integrale, both by HPI. I’d love an ST205 Celica GT-Four WRC, but I haven’t seen one yet. I’ve had both models for ages though, and these days I’m a little more prudent with my finances, so my expenses tend to be on whatever latest Car Culture creation Hot Wheels has whipped up — when the big-box store pegs aren’t picked clean by scalpers, anyway.

A photo of Hot Wheels diecasts. From left to right: Mercedes-Benz 300 SEL 6.8 AMG, 190E 2.5-16 Evolution II and W202 C-Class DTM.
The Merc posse in full effect. From left to right: 300 SEL 6.8 AMG, 190E 2.5-16 Evolution II and W202 C-Class DTM.
Image: Adam Ismail / Jalopnik
Advertisement

I recently got a pair of Mercedes I like a lot — a 1995 C-Class DTM and 300 SEL 6.8 AMG, two cars it’s hard for me to believe actually received the Hot Wheels treatment. I say it all the time, but kids today have it so damn good and they don’t even know it.

Maybe you have only one, and it’s a Matchbox of your daily driver; or maybe you’re an avid hobbyist with hundreds of rare finds. Whatever it is, snap a photo and throw it in the comments, and we’ll compile a bunch in an Answer of the Day later this week.

QOTD