jasontorch
Jason Torchinsky
Photo: Datsun/Nissan

Moss sells. If there was one adage from the 1970s that still makes sense today, it’s that. You want to get people interested in something, anything? Surround it with as much damp moss as you possibly can. That’s why Datsun sold so many of these Cherrys back in the ‘70s—because they knew to moss the shit out of them.

Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)

jm1551
jm1551

just don’t drive your Datsun Cherry into the Sandford Gorge, else your husband might go batshit crazy.