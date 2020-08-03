Moss sells. If there was one adage from the 1970s that still makes sense today, it’s that. You want to get people interested in something, anything? Surround it with as much damp moss as you possibly can. That’s why Datsun sold so many of these Cherrys back in the ‘70s—because they knew to moss the shit out of them.
just don’t drive your Datsun Cherry into the Sandford Gorge, else your husband might go batshit crazy.