Mom! Dad! The orb! The orb is back! It’s almost here! Get in the car! Help! Take us out of here! Red orb! RED ORB!
Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)
DISCUSSION
Hans and Hildegard knew it was important to interrupt as quickly as possible with Father broke out the instructions on how to undo Momma’s “Cross your heart” bra. They didn’t want to risk having a younger sibling.
Fortunately, Hans had taught Hildegard to throw overhand like a boy over the years and she had developed the strength to throw a 10 lb bowling ball at her father’s head. Unfortunately, she wasn’t great on accuracy and damaged their new station wagon instead.