Last week, while out in Los Angeles to drive the new Civic Si, I got my first ever chance to visit the LA Auto Show. Auto shows are always an interesting mix of things to see, from priceless one-off concepts to e-bikes you could ride home from the show for a couple grand. One thing they all have in common: They’re all horrible to photograph under harsh convention center lights. But I tried, and I present to you the results: Some cool stuff, sorted by manufacturer, straight from LA.