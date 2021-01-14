The Sondors Metacycle Is The Inexpensive Electric Commuter Motorcycle I’ve Been Waiting For

Photo : Sondors

The average American commute is a paltry 12 miles. The average American drives no more than 25 miles per day. A small electric motorcycle isn’t for everyone, but more than half of Americans could benefit from zipping around town on something like this. Imagine how much better your commute could be if you could hop on something that not only looks cool and futuristic like the Sondors Metacycle, but also cuts your fuel budget to practically nothing. I’m seriously considering buying one of these for myself!



Photo : Sondors

The specs on this new moto from an e-bike company sound truly impressive. With 20 horsepower and 200 lb-ft of torque on tap, this compact 200-lbs bike can zip up to 80 miles per hour and has a max range of 80 miles. Most impressive, however, is that you can get all of that from a $5,000 price tag. There are e-bicycles that cost more than that.



Photo : Sondors

Prior to this, I had been looking at buying a Vespa Elettrica scooter, but with a max speed of 30 miles per hour and a price tag a couple of thousand dollars more, I’m not sure that would be a wise move anymore. Even for short journeys in a largely suburban setting like my neighborhood, the ability to go a little faster, plus the lighter weight and slimmer profile of the Sondors make it quite appealing to me.



Photo : Sondors

“The SONDORS Metacycle is the newest extension of our mantra of ‘Electric For Everyone,’” said company founder Storm Sondors. “It was a clean sheet of paper design where we considered how to make the best electric motorcycle for people who need an affordable, attractive transportation solution. We didn’t design this bike for enthusiasts, or racers, or people who want a third or fourth toy in the garage. It’s a fun, easy solution for real people who want to enjoy getting on the road every day.”



Photo : Sondors

There are two features on this little electric motorcycle that really appeal to me. The first is that the 4 kWh battery can be pulled out of the bike for hot swapping, or simply to charge it indoors in an urban environment without on-street charging. You can either pull the battery out for charging where it’ll get back to full in 4 hours on 110v electric, or you can quickly charge it through public charging infrastructure. The second intriguing aspect is that the bike has a place for your cell phone to charge with QI wireless charging, as well as a clear door over that so you can pull up your favorite map app and still be able to see the phone while it’s charging. Genius!



Photo : Sondors

Sondors is traditionally an e-bike company, and this is its first motorcycle, but it looks quite promising at first glance. The hub motor has a nominal power of 8 kW and 14.5 kWh peak, while torque is nominally 80 ft-lbs with 200 available at peak. The frame and swingarm are all aluminum and look pretty sweet if you ask me. Add in some 17" Michelin tires and Brembo ByBre branded brakes (say that ten times fast) and you’ve got what looks like a decent package. Like it arrived straight out of the future.



Photo : Sondors

Photo : Sondors

Photo : Sondors

Photo : Sondors

Photo : Sondors