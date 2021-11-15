The year is 2015. The ninth-generation Honda Civic is ending its run, taking its 205-horsepower K-series-powered Si variant with it, and folk-punk band The Front Bottoms are releasing their third studio album, Back on Top. With it, the track Cough It Out, and the lines:

﻿It’s snowing right now; I wish it was summer But when the summer rolls around, I’ll wish I was freezing They don’t call me “Mr. Greenside” for no reason

Since then, the Si has has gained and lost horsepower, changed body styles, and added forced induction. When it’s the cheapest and slowest sport compact, it wants to be faster and pricier; when it gets there, it wants to be entry-level again. The grass is always green for the Civic, but seemingly never as green as it wants.

For 2022, the price is up and peak power is down, but the usable powerband is said to be much improved. Handling, as well, is supposed to be radically better — thank a stiffer chassis and some bushings borrowed from the Type R for that. The new car makes 200 horsepower, 192 lb-ft of torque, and costs $27,300 before the destination charge.

For comparison, the new Mk8 GTI goes for $29,545 in base trim. Subaru hasn’t announced pricing for the incoming WRX yet, but the outgoing model is just $200 more than the sporty Civic.

This week I’ll be heading out to Los Angeles to drive the new Civic Si, and I’ll be taking your questions with me. So, ask away in the comments, and I’ll see how many of your burning queries I can get a hard answer to. For me, one of the primary questions will be in regard to the powertrain: did they fix the horrendous rev hang from the tenth generation car?