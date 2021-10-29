Personally, I’m not a big fan of SEMA. It’s ridiculously crowded, to the point that I had a full-on panic attack on the show floor the first year I attended. Later that night, I also got pickpocketed. So, you know, not exactly a great first impression. But that doesn’t mean I can’t appreciate a good SEMA concept.

And this year, Ford’s got a bunch of ‘em. Sixteen, if I counted correctly (which isn’t always a guarantee), including Mavericks, Mach-Es, Mustangs, Rangers, and a bunch of F-Series pickups. It’s a lot, so instead of going through every single one, let’s focus on some of the concepts that really stuck out to us.

Tucci Maverick

This one’s going to get a lot of attention, and for good reason. That color? Those wheels? That spoiler. Oh yeah. A lot of the accessories were 3-D printed by Tucci Hot Rods, the company behind the build, which is kind of neat. Sadly, though, it doesn’t appear that Stanley Tucci has anything to do with them or the concept, which is definitely disappointing.



Attitude Performance Outside Magazine Ranger Tremor

Overland builds feel like they’ve been done to death at this point, but this one still looks pretty cool. We like the Outside Magazine collaboration, especially since that means friend-of-Jalopnik Wes Siler had a lot of input. There’s a ton going on here, but it still feels like a truck you could actually use for some serious outdoor adventures. Plus, it just looks cool.



Tjin Edition Mustang Mach-E

No, there’s no V8 swap here, nor does the release say anything about the Tjin Edition Mach-E making more power. But those wheels do look awesome with the orange paint and lower ride height. Adding the bike rack and e-bike to the back was also a great touch. But mainly the wheels.



All Star Mustang EcoBoost HPP

Apparently, the designer of this car is Gene Tjin, the brother of Neil Tjin who designed the Mach-E we mentioned above. So that’s neat. Ford’s SEMA booth is going to be a family affair. The wheels will probably be a little controversial, but man, that teal paint sure does stand out.

