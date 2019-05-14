It can be easy to get caught up in Formula One’s churning sea of negativity, but every so often something really special can happen in the sport. Mercedes was very generous to one terminally ill young fan in England, sending Lewis Hamilton’s race-winning car (and trophy) to his home for a visit.

Five-year-old Harry Shaw was diagnosed with a rare bone cancer last year and was told in April that he only had another week to live, The Independent reports.



A huge Hamilton fan, Shaw sent the British driver a short video message on the Sunday of last weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix wishing Hamilton luck while surrounded by plenty of Mercedes-adorned trinkets. After winning the race, Hamilton made reference to the video, calling Shaw his “spirit angel.”

But winning the race wasn’t the only thing Mercedes did. Immediately after the race, several members of the team immediately packed up and headed to England to deliver the race-winning car (and trophy) to Shaw’s house in Redhill, Surrey.

Advertisement

The boy had no idea he was going to get to spend his afternoon getting up close and personal with his hero’s car—and grilling the Mercedes crew with all kinds of in-depth questions about its exhaust system, The Independent reports. According to Shaw’s father:

[Harry] now thinks that Lewis is his absolute best friend, which, for a five-year-old boy, is amazing. It has provided us with a big boost, and a big smile...tremendously difficult time in our lives. He is very inquisitive, so that is typical of Harry, asking questions and getting involved. Mercedes have taken us to a much better place in a dark time.

Advertisement

Shaw continues his battle with cancer in spite of the prognosis given in April.

Hats off to Mercedes and Hamilton here, for using their vast resources to give this young man the experience of a lifetime.



Photo: Press Association (The Independent)

Advertisement