Renowned automaker and less-renowned motorsport competitor McLaren, on Tuesday, teased an unexpected new iteration of the famous Spy Kids chronicles, in which the kid spies are now adult spies, building off of the thrilling narratives established by the original Spy Kids, The Island of Lost Dreams, Game Over and that one movie that came out way after the rest of the franchise in 2011.

Wait, what’s this you’re saying? This isn’t about a new Spy Kids movie? This is about an eyewear line in which the starting prices range from $323 to $2,008, meaning the possibilities for end prices are, well, endless?

You’re lying. You’re totally lying.

Are you actually trying to say that the photo above this story isn’t the poster for the upcoming movie, or that this isn’t a still photo from the movie set showing the kids in a disagreement over how to go after their newest foe? Are you?

Look, they haven’t spied together to save the world in a while. You have to let them work out the kinks in the system.

You see, the newly minted adult spies now have driver’s licenses and such. They need to keep the glare out of their eyes in order to not crash into anyone on the way to the important mission they’ve been called out of retirement for, thus the fancy sunglasses.

It’s not some branded eyewear promotion. What a foolish thought.

The teaser photos thankfully captured the tense on-screen moment above, perhaps during a surprise drop-in by the villain, definitively proving to everyone that this is, in fact, a new Sky Kids movie—not an eyewear line.

Stop proposing your nonsense already, then, and see you all at the yet-to-be-announced midnight premiere. Surely we’ll hear about a release date soon.