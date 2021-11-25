I suspect that Mazda’s social media team isn’t feeling all that thankful this Thanksgiving, because it either appears that Mazda’s Instagram account has been hacked, or that the company has expanded into the lucrative business of, um, some kind of online stock trading scam? Personally, I’d rather they stick to building Miatas, but whatever, I’m no business genius like whoever this @emmaramirezofficiall is that seems to be handling Mazda’s finances now.

Advertisement

Here’s the latest image on Mazda’s Instagram at the moment:

Huh. That does feel a bit off-brand for Mazda, if you think about it. Like how you may have noticed there’s no cars, and just this odd statement:

@emmaramirezofficiall is an investor supported by our company. It is extremely reliable. As a company, we are always with him. If you want to make money within 2 hours by investing, send a message to @emmaramirezofficiall

G/O Media may get a commission Black Friday Deals 2021: What To Expect and What’s on Sale Now Show the supply chain who's boss

Get a head start on your holiday shopping at Amazon, Target, Best Buy, and more. Shop Early Black Friday Deals

Wow, make money in just two hours! And Mazda is vouching for this? Seems like an amazing opportunity! Let me just give my social out right here so if anyone can help me get invol—wait a minute. Hey, I think this is a hack!

Others online have been suspicious, too, and some have gotten direct responses from, uh, @mazdausa:

Advertisement

I mean, they say they’re not hacked! But, somehow, some deep, super-cyber smart sense I have tells me that maybe, just maybe, this isn’t true.

Advertisement

More than anything, I feel bad for Mazda’s social media team, who is having their holiday ruined. Sorry about that.

Or, I say, we could all just collectively agree that we get it’s hacked, and let Mazda’s team just handle it Monday. It’ll be fine, I’m sure. Just ignore the scammer there.

Advertisement

I suspect the hack will be taken care of soon. Nobody give that jackass any investment money, okay?