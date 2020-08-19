Lucid Claims The Air Will Be Able To Charge Up To 300 Miles In 20 Minutes

Illustration : Lucid/Jason Torchinsky

If we’re looking at numbers, which we are, then it’s safe to say that Lucid seems to have a really viable Tesla competitor on their hands with their upcoming car, the Air. Earlier this month Lucid announced the expected range of the Air, 517 miles, which would make it the longest-range EV available, beating out Tesla’s Model S Long Range Plus with its 402 miles per charge. Now Lucid is claiming that the Air will be able to recharge faster than Tesla as well, at a rate of 20 miles per minute, or up to 300 miles in a 20-minute charge.

Advertisement

To get this sort of charging rate, you’d need to use a 900-volt charger with a peak charging rate of 300 Kw, chargers that Lucid is teaming with Electrify America to build. These Combined Charging System (CCS)-standard DC charging stations could be deployed at any of Electrify America’s 2,000 charging stations, but so far I haven’t seen any hard numbers about how many are actually deployed and ready, or what the future projections are.

I have reached out to Lucid to ask about this and will update when I hear back.

To compare charging rates, Tesla’s Superchargers can provide DC power at a rate of up to 250 kW, which comes to around 15 miles per minute of charge, five miles per minute less than Lucid’s claims.

Advertisement

Lucid also provided this little video of an Air being charged from what looks like a home station:

I’m a little confused about why they included this video on the press release, as it doesn’t have a plug with the fast-charging DC pins on it, but it may be because the PR also discusses Lucid’s home charging setup, which allows for bi-directional charging.

That functionality would be useful now for Californian customers, who could pull electricity from their cars during the rolling blackouts.

The Air could prove to be a real viable competitor to Tesla, though, with prices expected to start around $100,000, it’s not going to do much to fight the Model 3 at the mass-market level. Of course, everyone’s called almost every new EV the one that will finally provide Tesla with real competition, and thanks to the more intangible advantages of Tesla in public perception, this has proven trickier than anticipated.

Advertisement

Still, the air has the numbers and the look, so who knows?