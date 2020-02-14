Drive Free or Die.
News

Los Angelenos: Keep An Eye Open For Spike Feresten's Stolen Porsche 911

Jason Torchinsky
Filed to:Stolen Car
1.9K
6
Save

Hey people who live in my former home, Los Angeles! As someone who’s had a car stolen in LA and then recovered thanks to the Glorious Jalopnik Readership, I feel like I need to repay my karmic debt when I can, and help alert people to stolen cars. This time it’s a lovely 1987 Porsche 911 owned by our pal Spike Feresten, whom you may know from his televisor-show Car Matchmaker and his wonderful podcast. So keep an eye open!

Here’s his Insta post with some details:

Advertisement

I suspect an air-cooled 911 is way too valuable to cut up for parts, so I think there’s a decent chance the car is still intact and around, somewhere. The double Zs in the license plate make a good easy visual mnemonic, so if you see any silver 911, maybe just peek to see if there’s a ZZ on that plate. Oh, and a 99!

I know you can’t really get hopes up about this sort of thing, but, well, it’s my rear-engine air-cooled car! Maybe we’ll get lucky?

Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

Trump's Attempt To Roll Back Fuel Economy Standards Continues To Blow Up In His Face

Watch A Suspected Drunk Driver Launch Her Car Over A Roundabout And Into The Air

At $15,500, Does This 2011 Subaru Impreza WRX Work For You At All?

I Need To Buy A Sports Car Now, Because I May Not Be Able To Later! What Should I Buy?