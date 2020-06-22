Drive Free or Die.
jasontorch
Jason Torchinsky
Look how proud this asshole is. “That one, lone box? Yeah, I lifted it two and a half feet to shove it into this car. That was me! Guilty as charged! Maybe in a bit I’l do the same magic on this other one. Maybe!” I hope you feel as good this week about your accomplishments as this yutz feels about lifting that one fucking box.

Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)

