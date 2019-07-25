Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Man, I very clearly remember wanting to do this exact thing as a kid. I think I even managed to ride the conveyer belt about five feet once before being yanked off by a livid parent. This adventurous toddler, though, managed to actually pull it off: he climbed onto the baggage conveyer belt and got taken all the way into the TSA bag check room at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. He was rescued by quick-acting airport employees who immediately recognized the little nut as not luggage.

Everything was captured on security cameras, making a clip that will 100 percent be used by this kid when he’s in high school to pick up hotties from whatever gender he ends up being into. Here it is:

The kid, born in 2016 , did suffer a “severely swollen and bruised” right hand, but he was treated at a hospital, and I do hope he feels the injury was worth the adventure, since adventures like these are rarely achieved without some cost.

The toddler got onto the luggage conveyer as his mother was printing out her boarding pass at a kiosk, darting for an unmanned ticket counter in front of the luggage belt.

As a child owner and operator, I do not for a moment feel this was a case of neglectful parenting. Toddlers around 3 or 4 or 5 have an almost preternatural ability to just disappear and bolt places even if your attention is on something else for a tiny amount of time.

It looks like he did try to climb out before descending down the deep, dark tunnel into the Airport’s secret catacombs, but a big suitcase prevented his escape.

I hope the little kook recovers from his injuries, and I hope he really appreciates that this was all caught on video, because as he grows up, he’s hopefully going to love that this exists.

