Let's See If We Can ID This Side Mirror Cover To Help Catch A Fatal Hit-And-Run Driver

I’ve just received an email from a reader who works at a Honda dealership, and currently has a police officer inspecting the side mirrors on the cars. There’s a good reason for this: there was a fatal hit-and-run accident, and all that’s left at the crime scene is the shattered remains of what appears to be a right-side mirror. I’m hoping maybe we can figure out what kind of car it came from.

We’ve done this before, and often with much less to work with. This time, we have a lot of pictures of the mirror, along with some stampings and stickers and barcodes from inside—I’m hoping these may be familiar to one of you clever car-geeks out there.

Here’s what the Florida Highway Patrol sent over:

Here’s the full array of bits:

This is an interior stamping, showing when the plastic part was cast, it seems; also, confirmation that it’s a right hand (RH) mirror:

To give a sense of scale:

The exterior:

This could prove helpful if any readers recognize what carmaker this sticker may be from, and perhaps even we may have someone that can look up what could be a part number:

That 4/29/2019 date seems to suggest this is quite a new car, or, at least, a car with a new RH side mirror.

Here’s the front face of the mirror, sans glass:

That orange-ish bit is interesting and confusing; I think it must have been behind an outer black plastic trim, as you can see on the left in that photo.

There was some speculation about a Chrysler 200, and there must have been Honda guesses, too. But no one is sure just yet.

I’ve reached out to the officer in charge of the case to find out more details; I was just sent these same pics, so this is what we have to go on now.

I bet it’ll be enough. Let’s see what we can do!