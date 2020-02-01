Lego Launches International Space Station

The International Space Station is the most expensive vehicle in existence, even more expensive than a Ferrari 250 GTO, or a Datsun. At $150 billion dollars, it’s slightly out of my price range, and the fact that it is in space probably means we’re not going to get a Doug Score on it anytime soon.
Thankfully, we have an acceptable substitute coming from Lego, a company which I will now refer to as a Danish vehicle manufacturer. The new ISS Lego set went on sale today for about $70, a significant discount on the real thing. It won’t go to space, but the company did strap one to a balloon and launched it to the stratosphere. Lego announced the set after it won a fan poll on the Lego Ideas website. The design had been submitted twice before and rejected.
According to Lego, NASA experts were consulted and approved the final design. The set comes with a space shuttle orbiter which of course hasn’t been used since 2011, although the set also includes a cargo vehicle that bears some resemblance to SpaceX’s Dragon.
The ISS is a nice addition to Lego’s pretty sweet space sets, including a Saturn V and an Apollo lunar lander. They’ll go well with your Lego collection of less expensive vehicles.