People? They’re complicated. Relationship statuses? Complicated. Finances? Complicated. Work-life balance? Complicated. Life? Complicated. But there’s one thing in this world that is far more complicated than anything else, and it’s this 1:8-scale Lego McLaren 720S.



The 720S replica, published on YouTube in July and shared by Motor Authority earlier this week where it got our attention, isn’t the sleekest looking Lego car model from the outside—there are far larger models with more exterior lego pieces to smooth the angles out, like this life-size McLaren-Honda Formula One model or this also life-sized 720S.

The big 720S took about 280,300 bricks and weighed 3,200 pounds, while the F1 car took 349,911 bricks and weighed about 1,250 pounds.

The current-generation Mazda Miata—a real vehicle with real parts and a real engine—for reference, falls in the 2,400-pound range. Lego models like that F1 car and the other 720S are thus meant for show, and not much else.

But the focus of this 720S model isn’t exterior beauty or lifelike smooth lines. The focus is functionality, and functionality it has.

The video, which says the project took two years of work, goes through just how functional the model is: Its butterfly doors can be lifted up and held in place; its rear wing pops up and down, just like the real thing; it has a working frunk for all of your Lego luggage; its suspension will pop the car right back up if pushed down upon; it has a folding display behind the wheel, like the real car; and all of those white body panels hide a complicated Lego chassis and model sequential transmission that moves when the “shifter” does.

For a stack of meticulously placed Legos, this 720S model sure is complex—perhaps more so than life itself. After all, what does your “It’s complicated” Facebook relationship status have on a movable Lego sequential transmission?

That’s right. Nothing.