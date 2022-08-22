Lamborghini is doing just fine, thanks. In the midst of the some of the highest inflation on record around the world, and with the prices of goods skyrocketing during the latest supply and transport bottlenecks, Lamborghini orders are still booked solid until 2024, according to Bloomberg.



Despite hedging a bit about where the economy in Europe is headed within the next year, Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann doesn’t seem very worried about the exotic carmaker’s immediate future, which is covered for the next 18 months of production — or through the beginning of 2024.



Winkelmann told Bloomberg on Friday, “With high interest rates and high inflation, we’re still going strong,” and added that “With the prices of energy skyrocketing, especially in Europe, we have not seen any slowdown yet.”

So, while the Old World is in the middle of production snares and worker unrest, those with enough money to insulate them from shaky economic conditions are making out OK. Well, at least those with enough money to be buying Lambos in the first place.



The relative financial security and unexpected pandemic profits the wealthy have enjoyed are less surprising by now, since the world’s richest people managed to come out ahead these last couple of years. But the financial boon from COVID- 19 has, likewise, buoyed the carmakers that cater to the ultra rich.

Lamborghini is coming off the best first half in the company’s history, having delivered 5,090 vehicles to buyers around the world. Most of those supercars were not cars, but SUVs: the Lamborghini Urus accounted for 61 percent of deliveries from January through June of 2022, outselling both the Huracán and Aventador. Love it or hate it, the lucrative Lambo SUV is here to stay. And it’s shattering Pikes Peak records now, too, not just Lamborghini sales records.



Thanks to the Urus, overall deliveries were up by five percent compared to the first half of 2021, and Lamborghini’s operating profits were up by 70 percent.

Lamborghini is looking forward to another good year in 2023 and beyond. That’s good for both Lamborghini and its pool of buyers, as the Italian carmaker doesn’t plan on inflation affecting Lambo prices, the CEO says; Lamborghini prices will allegedly not go much higher next year. But even if they do, well, what’s another couple of thousand, here or there, for Lamborghini buyers?