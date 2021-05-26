Lamborghini Just Made Its Lamborghini-Only Racing Series Faster

Image : Lamborghini Squadra Corse

One-make series Lamb orghini Super Trofeo has been facilitating its extremely wealthy clientele to call themselves “race car drivers” at bars around the world for thirteen years now. Much l ike Ferrari Challenge, the only people who really care about the series are racing in it. The Huracan Super Trofeo was unveiled seven years ago, and an updated EVO version dropped in 2019. In an effort to sell more race cars, Lamborghini has released an EVO2 version. It’s a spec series, so everyone racing in this series now needs to buy a new car. Genius.

In April of this year, according to Lamborghini, it sold its 400th Huracan race car, which includes both versions of the Super Trofeo car, a GT3 and GT3 Evo version, and the SRO GT2-legal version. Undoubtedly the vast majority of those have been built for Super Trofeo. “O ur goal with the Super Trofeo EVO2 is to reach 500 [race cars sold] in just a few years,” says Lamborghini President and CEO Stephan Winkelmann.

While the step up from Super Trofeo to EVO specification did not come with any horsepower bump — both staying at 612 — the new EVO2 has an impressive eight extra ponies under the rear clamshell. It’s still a 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 (which doesn’t sound great in EVO and GT3 EVO guise , if I’m honest) and most of the car still looks pretty much the same as the one it replaces. Lamborghini Squadra Corse and Centro Stile worked together to update the aero and make the face look more like the Huracan STO street car .

Here’s how Lamborghini describes the “radical changes” undergone for the new Super Trofeo EVO2:

The front end has undergone a radical change, featuring new high-intensity full LED light clusters with a hexagonal design and a pronounced “omega” lip that joins the carbon-fiber fins and reinforces the stylistic link with the Huracán STO. Also new are the air curtain intakes, which optimize airflow, by keeping it adherent to the sides, as well as downforce. The rear, dominated by the large carbon-fiber wing, was inspired by minimalism and lightness. The frames of the new LED light clusters pay tribute to the design of the Countach and are efficiently supported by the arched carbon-fiber bumper, which harmoniously links the aerodynamic appendages located behind the wheels to the redesigned diffuser fins. Innovations are also seen in numerous components of the bodywork, such as the side member paneling and the aforementioned rear aerodynamic appendages, replacing plastic materials with carbon fiber, while maintaining the maximum sustainability in terms of running costs. In addition, the rear fenders are now composed of a single element, which includes part of the side spoiler, for optimal surface continuity.

Crucially, Lamborghini says this is the design which future street cars will adhere to. It’s almost like a concept car version of the Lamborghini of the future, but make it race car. I especially like this Countach-inspired taillight housing, and I do rather hope future Lamborghini street cars adopt this visual cue. It’s neat.

Mitja Borkert, Lamborghini Head of Design, commented: “When we approached the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 project, we immediately thought of the concept of ‘Racing in style’. That is, a combination of the typical aggressiveness of the Huracán racing cars and the classic stylistic features of Lamborghini’s DNA. In addition, the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 represents a futuristic aesthetic approach that partially anticipates the design elements of the next range of road cars”. Giorgio Sanna, Lamborghini’s Head of Motorsport, stated: “The Super Trofeo is the basis of our concept of customer racing, capable of involving and exciting both young talents and gentlemen drivers. The Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 is dedicated to both categories of drivers, and we have designed it with the precise aim of offering an even more engaging driving experience, while paying the utmost attention to running costs”.

This track-only Lambo will run you about $304,000. If you already run a Huracan Super Trofeo EVO, there will be a full kit to upgrade your old car to current specs, though pricing for that hasn’t been announced yet.

