If you’re tired of cringing every time you fill up at the gas pump, then Krispy Kreme has an offer for you. Starting April 13, you’ll be able to buy a dozen original glazed donuts for the price of the average gallon of gasoline in the United States: $4.11.

Sure, Krispy Kreme donuts aren’t exactly breaking the bank in the first place, considering a dozen glazed donuts generally costs eight to 10 dollars depending on where you live — but any little thing helps get people through the door.

Here’s a little more on how Krispy Kreme is running this promotion, per CNN:

Every Wednesday from April 13 through May 4, Krispy Kreme will sell a dozen original glazed doughnuts for the price of a gallon of regular gas. Each week, the chain will use Monday’s national average gas price to set the promotional cost for its doughnuts. [...] On Monday, AAA put the national average at $4.11 per gallon. So on Wednesday, a dozen origina l glazed Krispy Kreme doughnuts will cost $4.11.

Gas prices have recently skyrocketed for countless reasons, among them being Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and anyone who has filled up their tank lately knows how hard those jumps have hit. Thankfully, prices have started to level out and trend downward rather than continue climbing. Gas got as high as $4.15 in my little Texas town; this week, it’s back down to $3.60.

Krispy Kreme is known for its topical promotions. Back when the Covid-19 vaccine was first released, the donut shop offered free donuts to anyone who came in with proof of vaccination. The company also gave away free donuts to anyone who donated blood during a blood shortage.

These donuts still cost money, but you won’t catch me complaining. I’ll take any little victory I can get right now, and cheap donuts are just one of those victories.