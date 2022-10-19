Americans love fast food, spending some $110 billion a year on it. With the come age of electric cars and fast charging not yet perfected, people need a place to wait while their vehicle charges. What better way than the parking lot of a fast- food restaurant? As Business Insider reports, one California startup is hoping to do just that by placing EV chargers in the parking lot of a Taco Bell.

Based out of San Diego, ChargeNet is partnering with a Northern California fast food franchise company called Diversified Restaurant Group. Together, the company plan s to roll out EV chargers at 120 of the franchise’s 300 Taco Bell restaurants.

ChargeNet’s CEO Tosh Dutt says his company has carved out a niche, and I ’d have to agree. No one seems to be placing EV chargers at fast food spots or restaurants. If they are at restaurants, they just happen to be in close proximity to chargers placed in whatever parking lot the restaurant is plopped into . According to Dutt, the move makes sense, especially as fast-food parking lots are found in more convenient locales, like along major expressways.

Tom Douglas, chief operating officer for Diversified adds that the move can attract “some new customers who may not have given us a try before, but now know in 20 minutes, they can come charge their car and have lunch.”

Dutt also pointed out that placing EV chargers at fast food restaurants could spur adoption in low-income areas. Although with lower income households mostly priced out of EV vehicles, it’s a far-off win on the back of an unfortunate reality.