jasontorch
Jason Torchinsky
Photo: Chrysler-Plymouth

Just remember, in the pre-ubiquitous SUV era, carmakers would just suggest you use your regular, RWD, low-traction sedan like this Volare to plunge out into the wilderness. With wire wheels, too, because Nature respects real class.

Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)

DISCUSSION

kyle138
10001010

I could never own a Volare, ir hace this stuck in my head everywhere I went.

https://youtu.be/zXhXrcvUAUs