Jessica Hawkins Becomes The First Woman To Test An F1 Car In Half A Decade

Aston Martin driver ambassador Jessica Hawkins became the first woman to test a Formula 1 car in five years when she took to track in a private test last week. The talented racer joined the Aston Martin F1 Team in 2021 during her time in W Series, the women-only single-seater championship.

Hawkins completed 26 laps at the Hungaroring, the Hungarian Grand Prix circuit, on September 21st as she split seat time with Aston Martin’s reserve driver Felipe Drugovich in the AMR21. Adhering to F1’s restriction on in-season testing, Aston Martin used its 2021 car. Hawkins began simulator work at the team’s factory to prepare for the test last year.

Jessica Hawkins completes debut F1 test with AMF1 Team

On the experience, Hawkins said:



“I’ve had to keep it secret for months now – which was pretty hard! It’s been absolutely worth it and it’s given me really valuable insight. Nothing will compare to the acceleration and braking of a Formula One car and, having looked at the data, I’m really proud of my performance.

“Getting to drive the AMR21 has been a dream come true for me and one I’ve been ready to fulfil for a long time. I’ll keep pushing for more and, in the process, I want to inspire other women and let them know they should follow their dream no matter what it is.”

Hawkins competed in all three seasons of W Series before the competition’s collapse in 2022. She began her career as an accomplished karter, becoming British champion in the Honda Cadet class in 2008. However, struggles to find funding hampered her progression. She has supplemented her racing career by working as a stunt driver. Recently, she performed in “No Time To Die” and “Jurassic World Dominion.”

Aston Martin has stated that Hawkins will also support the team’s entry in F1 Academy next year. The 2024 season for the women-only series will see every F1 team enter a competitor.