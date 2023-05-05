Jeep Recalls 2,564 Wrangler 4xes for Potentially Faulty Battery Packs

Jeep Wrangler 4xes in the 2022 and 2023 model years have been recalled for potentially bad battery packs, according to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

As far as recalls go, this one sounds to be on the minor side of things, though, like all recalls, should be remedied by owners at their first opportunity. From the NHTSA documents:

Some 2022 - 2023 MY Jeep Wrangler Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (“PHEV”) may have been built with incorrect fasteners securing the 200 amp fuse in the high voltage (“HV”) battery. The suspect period began on January 10, 2022, when incorrect fasteners securing the 200-amp fuse were introduced into vehicle production, and ended on September 20, 2022, when the incorrect fasteners were no longer used. The suspect population was determined using vehicle and supplier manufacturing records. Similar vehicles not included in this recall were built before or after the suspect period, were included in 22V-768 (Z71), were built with correct fasteners securing the 200 amp fuse, or were not PHEVs.

Usually more interesting in recall reports is the chronology, and this one is no different:

• On February 2, 2023, the FCA US LLC (“FCA US”) Technical Safety and Regulatory Compliance (“TSRC”) organization received a report of a fuse melting in the HV battery of a 2022 MY Jeep Wrangler PHEV. • On February 20, 2023, the FCA US TSRC organization opened an investigation after receiving a second report of a fuse melting in the HV battery of a 2022 MY Jeep Wrangler PHEV. • On March 2, 2023, FCA US TSRC received fuse tray and battery pack trace data from the supplier. • On March 28, 2023, FCA US TSRC identified additional vehicles affected by this issue. • As of April 11, 2023, FCA US is aware of zero customer records, zero warranty claims, and two field reports potentially related to this issue for all markets with dates of receipt ranging from February 2, 2023 through February 20, 2023. • As of April 11, 2023, FCA US is not aware of any accidents or injuries potentially related to this issue for all markets. • On April 20, 2023, FCA US determined, through the Vehicle Regulations Committee, to conduct a voluntary safety recall of the affected vehicles.

FCA says it will notify owners beginning on June 16, and will remedy the problem by replacing the fuse assembly or entire battery pack assembly if need be. Get your recalls done.