The 15 Lightest EVs on Sale Today

Car Culture

The 15 Lightest EVs on Sale Today

From SUVs to sedans, we rounded up the 15 lightest electric cars that are on sale today - and number one might surprise you.

By
Owen Bellwood
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
A photo of a grey Mini Cooper EV.
Where does the Mini rank in our list of the lightest EVs?
Photo: Mini

From the outside, electric cars look pretty similar to most other vehicles you see out on the road. Sure, they might have a few more angles and a bit more blue trim, but on the surface they mostly just look like regular cars. But peel back the layers, and they’re chock full of different tech that all adds up to make them pretty hefty.

For example, an electric F-150 truck weighs about 2,000 pounds more than its gas-powered sibling. But while all EVs are heavier than their combustion engine brethren, not all are the weight of 1,150 watermelons.

After rounding up some of the heaviest EVs on the market, we thought it was time to study the cars at the other end of the spectrum. So, here are the 15 lightest EVs on sale today.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 17

15. Ford Mustang Mach-E Select

15. Ford Mustang Mach-E Select

A photo of a white Ford Mustang Mach-E.
Photo: Ford

Weight: 4,394 pounds
Price: $45,995

Weighing as much as a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, we’re kicking off our latest EV roundup with the lightest electric Mustang you can buy right now.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 17

14. Subaru Solterra Premium

14. Subaru Solterra Premium

A photo of two Subaru Solterra electric SUVs.
Photo: Subaru

Weight: 4,365 pounds
Price: $44,995

Just a shade lighter than the Mustang Mach-E is the Subaru Solterra in its Premium trim. This all-electric SUV weighs about as much as 873 watermelons.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 17

13. Nissan Ariya Engage

13. Nissan Ariya Engage

A photo of a gold Nissan Ariya.
Photo: Nissan

Weight: 4,323 pounds
Price: $43,190

Nissan’s latest EV is the battery-powered Ariya. In its entry-level Engage trim, this car actually weighs nearly five times as much as Nissan’s first car: the Datsun Type 11.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 17

12. Volkswagen ID.4 Standard

12. Volkswagen ID.4 Standard

A photo of a blue Volkswagen ID.4 SUV.
Photo: Volkswagen

Weight: 4,317 pounds
Price: $38,995

Volkswagen’s current EV offering in the U.S. just includes the ID.4. This electric SUV clocks in at 4,317 pounds, which is equivalent to 17,268 links of German currywurst.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 17

11. Toyota bZ4X XLE

11. Toyota bZ4X XLE

A photo of two Toyota bZ4X XLE cars.
Photo: Toyota

Weight: 4,266 pounds
Price: $42,000

The sibling to Subaru’s Solterra is the bZ4X from Toyota. In its XLE trim, the electric SUV clocks in at 4,266 pounds.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 17

10. Hyundai Ioniq 6 SE

10. Hyundai Ioniq 6 SE

A photo of a red Hyundai Ioniq 6 sedan.
Photo: Hyundai

Weight: 4,222 pounds
Price: $45,500

Hyundai’s first entry on this list of light EVs is the Ioniq 6. In its SE spec, the electric sedan is still a portly 897 pounds heavier than its gas-powered sibling: the Hyundai Sonata.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 17

9. Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE Standard Range

9. Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE Standard Range

A photo of a white Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE.
Photo: Hyundai

Weight: 3,968 pounds
Price: $41,450

Dropping below the 4,000 pound mark for the first time is the Hyundai Ioniq 5. This electric SUV weighs as much as 38,477 strawberry-flavored Pop Tarts.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 17

8. Hyundai Kona Electric SE

8. Hyundai Kona Electric SE

A photo of a lime green Hyundai Kona Electric SE.
Photo: Hyundai

Weight: 3,715 pounds
Price: $3,3550

If you’re in the market for a cutesy EV that weighs about as much as two brown bears, then the Hyundai Kona Electric has you covered. This electric SUV clocks in at 3,715 pounds, which is roughly twice the weight of the average Kodiak brown bear.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 17

7. Chevrolet Bolt EUV

7. Chevrolet Bolt EUV

A photo of a black Chevrolet Bolt EUV.
Photo: Chevrolet

Weight: 3,680 pounds
Price: $27,800

Chevrolet’s first entry in this list is its all-electric Bolt EUV. With its ample trunk space, the Bolt EUV weighs as much as 19,626 hamsters — a veritable horde of hamsters.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 17

6. Mazda MX-30

6. Mazda MX-30

A photo of a white Mazda MX-30.
Photo: Mazda

Weight: 3,655 pounds
Price: $34,110

Higher up in our roundup than I was expecting is Mazda’s electric SUV: the MX-30. Despite its on-board battery, the MX-30 is just 500 pounds heavier than Mazda’s smallest gas-powered model: the Mazda3.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 17

5. Tesla Model 3

5. Tesla Model 3

A photo of a black Tesla Model 3.
Photo: Tesla

Weight: 3,648 pounds
Price: $40,240

Tesla’s lightest offering is the all-electric Model 3. This diminutive electric hatchback weighs about ten times more than a newborn African elephant.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 17

4. Chevrolet Bolt EV

4. Chevrolet Bolt EV

A photo of a pale blue Chevrolet Bolt EV.
Photo: Chevrolet

Weight: 3,589 pounds
Price: $26,500

The fourth lightest EV you can buy right now is the Chevrolet Bolt, which GM sadly announced it was killing off just last week.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 17

3. Nissan Leaf

3. Nissan Leaf

A photo of a white Nissan Leaf.
Photo: Nissan

Weight: 3,516 pounds
Price: $28,040

Taking the first step on this light weight podium is the 3,516-pound Nissan Leaf, which is the same weight as 7,489 avocados.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 17

2. Mini Hardtop Cooper SE

2. Mini Hardtop Cooper SE

A photo of a silver Mini Hardtop Cooper SE.
Photo: Mini

Weight: 3,144 pounds
Price: $30,900

Mini’s latest attempt at an EV is the Cooper SE, which clocks in at 3,144 pounds – making it about as heavy as a male Giraffe.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 17

1. Kia Niro EV

1. Kia Niro EV

A photo of a white Kia Niro EV.
Photo: Kia

Weight: 3,071 pounds
Price: $39,950

The lightest EV you can buy in the U.S. today is the Kia Niro EV. This pokey little motor weighs a smidge over 3,000 pounds, making it about as heavy as the world’s largest book.

In case you missed it:

The 15 Luxury Vehicles That Get the Best Gas Mileage in 2023Cadillac is Finally Reeling in New, Young Buyers, Only to Annoy ThemThese Are Your Favorite Vehicles in Anime History

Advertisement

17 / 17