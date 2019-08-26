Photo: Jeep

There truly is nothing better than a good accessory. Look no further than a pair of statement-making earrings or the perfect work tote to see what I mean. And the accessories don’t just stop at personal fashion. You can accessorize your 2020 Jeep Gladiator, which apparently many people have taken to, and with gusto.

Buyers are spending an average of $1,000 accessorizing their Gladiators, reports Automotive News. This beats out Wrangler buyers, who typically spend about $800. From the story:

Kim Mathers, Mopar’s head of performance and accessories, said Gladiator buyers are adding off-road tools such as lift kits and protective rock rails. More than 90 percent of Mopar products were available at dealerships at launch. Mopar credits this preparation for the Gladiator’s accessory surge. Gladiator add-ons center on truck functionality, lifestyle accessories and off-road capability. Mopar has steel-tube doors for those who want an open-air feel. Other options include military-grade LED lights and racks for bikes and surfboards. Mathers said Mopar plans to offer more accessories and performance parts. With the Gladiator in consumer hands, Mathers said the company is paying attention to how people are modifying their vehicles.

Now, I don’t believe for a second that all the people checking the boxes for the accessories will actually use them for what they are intended for. I’ve come across far too many “off-road ready” trucks that will never see dirt to be fooled, but I also know what great fun it is to pick out accessories, even if they are unnecessary.

A car is, after all, an extension of your own personal taste, so we want to make them our own as much as possible. Military-grade LED lights? For someone who lives in the ‘burbs? Sure! A lift kit? Just to sit a little taller than everyone else? Why the hell not!

I certainly won’t fault anyone wanting to accessorize. In the years that we’ve lived together, my boyfriend has found his half of the closet slowly eaten up by new shoes, purses and sun hats. Us fashionistas just can’t help ourselves!