Jalopnik Is Hosting Another Virtual Car Trivia Night TOMORROW So Get Ready For Some Fun

There’s a lot of general malaise and melancholy going around in this world right now, but we can’t let it obnubilate our love for automobiles. That’s why my colleague Jason Torchinsky and I will be hosting Jalopnik Virtual Car Trivia Night on Friday to remind you all of two things: 1) Why you love cars 2) That as much as you love them, you don’t know jack about them. That’s right, Torch and I will be bringing the fire this week. I’d be especially worried about Jason, as bringing fire is literally what a torch is designed to do.
For a few hours each week, Jason and I have the pleasure of hanging out virtually with scores of readers from around the world. Last week, we met folks from Australia and Indonesia, the latter of whom took us on a tour of his fleet halfway across the world. Who knows what we’ll see this week? That’s the beauty of this trivia night; we can escape whatever crap we’re dealing with, and just hang out with other car-lovers.
This will all be going down on Zoom this Friday at 8:30 P.M ET. Last week, former Jalopnik genius Kristen Lee was our guest; she was great, as always. I’ll try to find another Jalopnik guest for tomorrow. We’ll be limited to 95 participants, who we’ll place into teams of four or five. Here’s what you need to know to sign up:
Jalopnik Trivia Night
- Date: Friday April 17, 2020 8:30-10:30 P.M. ET on Zoom (download here)
- Trivia night will be limited to the first 95 people who email me at david.tracy@jalopnik.com with the subject line: “Trivia Night.” Use the email linked to your Zoom account.
- I will update this post when the 95 spots are filled.
- I will email participants an answer card, which they can either print or fill out on a computer. (Participants can also just write answers on scratch paper or a word doc).
- I will email a link to the Zoom meeting at 8:25 P.M.
- There will be five rounds of 8 questions, some multi-part. We will announce the topics at the start of the session. Expect plenty to be quirky and obscure, though they won’t all be difficult.
- At the end of each round, Jason and I will give you the answers. Participants will be responsible for adding up their points. Whoever gets the most points will get...no prize. Unless you consider a mention on Jalopnik a prize.
- Feel free to have a drink. This is going to be a casual gathering of car enthusiasts answering whatever fun car questions Jason and I come up with.