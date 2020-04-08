Jalopnik Is Hosting Its Second Virtual Car Trivia Night On Friday So Get Ready For Obscure Questions

Last Friday, 63 mostly sober Jalopnik readers logged into a Zoom meeting only to be bombarded by obscure automobile questions that my coworker Jason and I carefully crafted for maximum devastation. Now, by popular demand, the automotive bloodbath continues on to week two. If you want to participate in Jalopnik’s Virtual Trivia Night on Friday, here’s what you need to do to sign up.



Last week, I organized a trivia night to get Jalopnik readers talking to one another during this stressful time. Since that went well, and since there’s nothing I’d rather do in this life than talk with strangers about cars, I’m going to make this a weekly thing.

My co-host Jason and I will once again hold Virtual Car Trivia Night on Zoom this Friday at 8:30 P.M ET, and we’ll be joined by the incredible Kristen Lee. She may no longer work at Jalopnik, but she’s among the best Car People out there, so get ready to meet someone awesome. We’ll be limited to 95 participants, who we’ll place into teams of four or five. Here’s what you need to know to sign up:

Jalopnik Trivia Night

Date: Friday April 10, 2020 8:30-10:30 P.M. ET on Zoom ( download here

on Zoom ( Trivia night will be limited to the first 95 people who email me at david.tracy@jalopnik.com with the subject line: “Trivia Night.” Use the email linked to your Zoom account .

at with the subject line: “Trivia Night.” . I will update this post when the 95 spots are filled.

I will email participants an answer card, which they can either print or fill out on a computer. (Participants can also just write answers on scratch paper or a word doc).

I will email a link to the Zoom meeting at 8:25 P.M.

There will be five rounds of 8 questions, some multi-part. We will announce the topics at the start of the session. Expect plenty to be quirky and obscure, though they won’t all be difficult.

At the end of each round, Jason and I will give you the answers. Participants will be responsible for adding up their points. Whoever gets the most points will get...no prize. Unless you consider a mention on Jalopnik a prize.

Feel free to have a drink. This is going to be a casual gathering of car enthusiasts answering whatever fun car questions Jason and I come up with.