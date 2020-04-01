Jalopnik Is Hosting A Virtual Car Trivia Night On Friday And You Better Be There

Jason Torchinsky/Jalopnik

With the coronavirus putting the world on shutdown, weekends have become nothing more than weekdays minus the awkward video meetings with bosses. It’s not great, but there’s positive news for those of you bored and alone in your homes on Friday night: Jalopnik’s hosting a virtual car trivia hangout. And it will be, as the youths are saying these days, “turnt.” (I think).



If there’s anything I miss most about pre-coronavirus life, it’s just the ability to meet new people—one of the great joys of human existence, as far as I’m concerned. Instead of doing that, I’ve been spending lots of time wrenching on an old AMC V8, and while that’s a lot of fun, it’s not exactly social.

I’m sure some of you have similar feelings, which is why Jason Torchinsky and I will be hosting a trivia night on Zoom this Friday at 8:30 P.M. Here’s what you need to know:

Jalopnik Trivia Night

Date: Friday April 3, 2020 8:30 P.M. ET on Zoom ( download Zoom here

on Zoom ( Trivia night will be limited to the first 95 people who email me at david.tracy@jalopnik.com with the subject line: “Trivia Night.” Use the email linked to your Zoom account .

at with the subject line: “Trivia Night.” . I will update this post when/if the 95 spots are filled—I honestly don’t know what kind of attendance to expect here.

Jason and I will email participants an answer card, which they can either print or fill out on a computer. (Participants can also just write answers on scratch paper or a word doc).

I will email a link to the Zoom meeting at 8:25 P.M.

There will be five rounds of 10 questions, some multi-part. We will announce the topics at the start of the session. Expect plenty to be quirky and obscure, though they won’t all be difficult.

At the end, Jason and I will give you the answers. Participants will be responsible for adding up their points. Whoever gets the most points will get—well, we’re not sure yet. But definitely some glory, and a mention on Jalopnik.

Feel free to have a drink. This is going to be a casual gathering of car enthusiasts answering whatever fun car questions Jason and I come up with.

If any of that’s not clear, hit me up in the comments below. Otherwise, get ready to nerd out over cars with some Jalops.