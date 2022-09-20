It’s Tuesday, which means your pals on the car, bike and oftentimes boat website are settling in with an old game and plenty of heated argument about inconsequential matters. Welcome to Jalopnik’s weekly Twitch stream, kicking off at 4 p.m. Eastern on twitch.tv/jalopnikdotcom. Today we’re revisiting the Sega Saturn.



What is the Saturn and why are we playing it? Why, it’s Sega’s 32-bit console that followed the Genesis/Mega Drive, that released in 1995. Being a piece of Sega hardware, it offers plenty of classic racing action, with varying results because, well — if you know anything about the Saturn, you know it was a troubled machine, both in terms of reception and technical performance.

In the States and Europe, at least; in Japan, the thing was a hit. Nevertheless, the Saturn gave us home ports of the company’s finest racers of the era, including Daytona USA, Sega Rally Championship and Manx TT Superbike.

Some conversions were better than others. Sega Touring Car Championship is messy and hard to look at, while Time Warner Interactive’s take on Virtua Racing was merely the best possible under challenging circumstances. Nevertheless, the fact remains: the Saturn offers a solid smattering of racing fun, and mine sits approximately five feet from me on a daily basis. I recently scored new cables for it, and now have the equipment to stream it through my PC in respectable quality, so I figured why the hell not.

Besides the games, we’ll of course have plenty more to discuss as usual. There’s the new Mustang, which we’ve had time to reflect on since last week’s fun livestream, as well as all the cars you lot think are steals. There are some good options in there, and also a Mercury Sable! Join us at 4 p.m. ET on our Twitch channel, and be prepared to get spicy, cause Andy Kalmowitz sure will.