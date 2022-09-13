Two weeks ago, I discovered that Art of Rally is available on Game Pass. Immediately, I decided that it would be our next Jalopnik stream game for our Twitch channel. But, through those two fateful hours, I learned something: Art of Rally is hard.

The physics are so much more exact, so much more demanding than I expected. There’s no Forza Horizon drift assistance, only the unflinching accuracy of a high-quality physics engine. I keep understeering when I try to drift, because I am not in fact Colin McRae, but it doesn’t stop me from trying.

Our adventure through Art of Rally from two weeks ago was a joy, so we’re heading back to those low-poly hills today. More chill, relaxed vibes. More classic, legendary rally cars. More of me, Adam, Andy, and Jose (if he remembers which time zone we start the stream from) hanging out to discuss the latest and greatest in car news, and occasionally commentate on how badly I’m driving. It’s a blast.

Advertisement

If that sounds like your idea of a good time, come over to our Twitch channel at 4PM Eastern time. As a bonus, you’ll even get to see inside my moving-box-filled apartment for the last time. If it doesn’t, well, I don’t know what to tell you. You’re the one that clicked here.