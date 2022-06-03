Here’s a heads-up for my fellow Jalopnik IndyCar Fantasy League competitors: Don’t forget to make your picks for the Detroit Grand Prix ! All you need to do is head over to the official IndyCar Fantasy League page and make your picks for the Jalopnik League.

How’s your fantasy team faring after the ol’ Indy 500? I gotta say: My picks left a lot to be desired. In fact, several of them crashed out of the race, which is generally how these things go for me. Because I’m in charge of this thing and not vying for any points, I usually make my picks well before any on-track running has taken place, so I end up just kinda... hoping for the best.

This year is the last running of the Detroit Grand Prix at Belle Isle, which is a sad day for those of us (probably only me) who enjoyed attending that event for the main purpose of watching on-track sessions from an infield swingset.

Advertisement

Last year, the event was a double-header that saw Patricio O’Ward and Marcus Ericsson take race victories. This year, we’re down to a single race — which is probably for the best, considering the fact that the Detroit track is notoriously rough and difficult for drivers and considering the fact that the IndyCar series ships off to Road America the following weekend.

Right now, here’s how the league stands:

Oregon Mountain Biker Jahiegel Mugwump Motorsport Buckeye AutoSport TMT GP Wooz Wooz Racing Paisano Racing Team Prechtel Carlos 53593 Squadra Speedgeek

( A special shoutout to Daly-Franchitti Hair Care Inc and MyRinusIsVeekayd for the absolutely fantastic names.)

While the Indy 500 is generally a big points-paying event for both drivers and fantasy team participants, there are still plenty of races left on the calendar to turn your season around.