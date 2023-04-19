Jaguar’s Next Electric Car Will be a $125,000 Four-Door GT

Jaguar was relatively early to the EV party when it launched the I Pace back in 2018, but despite a few minor updates made to the car in the years since, that seemed to be as far as Jaguar’s electric ambitions went. Now, things are changing and the company has confirmed it’s working on three all-new EVs, including a four-door GT that will launch in 2024.



As reported by British outlet AutoExpress, the three new cars have been developed by three design teams at Jaguar Land Rover’s design studio in Gaydon, U.K. The first of the three models to launch will be a four-door GT that the company will build at its factory in Solihull, UK.

Details of the new car are thin on the ground, but Jaguar did say that it will have a “power output more than any previous Jaguar,” as well as an all-electric range of up to 430 miles. Jaguar is hoping to unveil the new EV before the end of the year, with ambitions to put it on sale in 2024 and commence deliveries in 2025.



When it goes on sale, it says “indicative pricing” for the all-electric GT will be from £100,000, which is around $125,000. Further details of the new car will be revealed in the coming months.

To whet our appetites until the new EV is revealed, Jaguar has shared a teaser image that could hold clues to its future design direction. The image, shared above, appears to show an angular rear quarter on a car. But officials have been quick to suggest that it does “not necessarily show the as-yet-unnamed GT,” reports AutoExpress.

The electric GT model will be the first of three new EVs to launch from Jaguar over the next five years. To create the new fleet of electric vehicles, Jaguar has created an all new architecture that will underpin all three. As AutoExpress reports:



“All of the new creations will sit on a bespoke-EV platform called Jaguar Electrified Architecture (JEA). Nick Collins, JLR’s executive director of vehicle programmes, said, ‘JEA is being developed specifically for the exuberant Jaguar brand. There’s not a single vehicle architecture anywhere in the world that could create something as exuberant as what Gerry and the team have created’.”

The three new models are part of an $18 billion investment in JLR’s electrification, which will kick off with an all-electric Range Rover that will launch later this year. The investment will help the automaker prepare its factories in the UK to start building EVs, and will also fund marketing efforts to reposition its Jaguar, Range Rover, Defender, and Discovery brands.