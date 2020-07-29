Drive Free or Die.
Drive Free or Die.
jasontorch
Jason Torchinsky
Illustration: Ford of Germany

It wasn’t widely reported, but many ex-Jedis found their way to Earth in the mid 20th century, where they settled in Europe and bought Ford Tanus wagons. Though technically prohibited, a number still enjoyed using the Force.

Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)

