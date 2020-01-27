It Sure Looks Like Porsche Leaked The Next Generation 911 GT3 In A Commercial

Screenshot : Porsche

Porsche released its first Super Bowl commercial in decades this weekend. Normally that wouldn’t warrant digital space on this website, but there is something interesting lurking in the background of one of the shots in this commercial. The commercial opens in the Porsche museum over in Stuttgart, and on a rack in the service area of the museum is a peculiar blue car.

Over the shoulder of a new GT2 RS and a new 992 Carrera is a be-winged car with massive center-lock wheels and conspicuously 992-looking tail lamps. It’s not quite aggressive enough to be the GT3 RS, but it could certainly be the non-RennSport GT3.

Advertisement

H ere’s another angle of the car. In every shot it’s a little bit out of focus and if you didn’t know what you were looking for, it would just float into the background as an anonymous Porsche.

Whatever it is, it looks interesting.

If you want to see if you can decipher the mystery yourself, here’s the commercial. The car shows up at the 44 second mark, and you can catch a few glimpses of it until the 49 second mark. After that it’s not seen again.

Neat.