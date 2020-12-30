Drive Free or Die
Drive Free or Die
Car Buying

It’s Time To Treat Yourself To An Awesome Deal On A Fiat 124 Convertible

tommcparland
Tom McParland
Filed to:Fiat 124 Spider
Fiat 124 SpiderConvertiblesCar Buying
Illustration for article titled It’s Time To Treat Yourself To An Awesome Deal On A Fiat 124 Convertible
Photo: Michael Ballaban (Jalopnik)

Even though 2020 is coming to a close it seems like social distancing will be the norm in 2021. I can think of no better way to enjoy the outdoors, away from other people than some top-down motoring. Fiat just announced that the 124 Spider will be discontinued for America, and that means deals!

When Fiat announced that it would co-build a convertible based on the Miata, we were excited to get what could have been the best of both worlds, Japanese build quality combined with Italian performance. The resulting 124 Spider was certainly a fun car, especially in Abarth trim. Some of us even thought it was better than the Miata. However, the model never really found traction within the dwindling convertible market.

As expected with any outgoing car there are some serious deals to be had, but the amount of savings available depends heavily on where you live. A quick search on Autotrader reveals over 500 brand new 124 Spiders still on dealer lots, some of them can be potentially had in the low $20,000 range.

Illustration for article titled It’s Time To Treat Yourself To An Awesome Deal On A Fiat 124 Convertible
Screenshot: Autotrader.com

If the standard Spider doesn’t offer enough bite, the Abarth can still be had at reasonable prices with some stores advertising upwards of $10,000 off the MSRP.

Illustration for article titled It’s Time To Treat Yourself To An Awesome Deal On A Fiat 124 Convertible
Screenshot: Autotrader.com

Of course, there is always a catch, you will notice that most of the more aggressive discounts are in the Southwest region. I spoke with a Fiat dealer in Texas who told me that FCA has offered the best rebates for customers in this region. So if you are in Boston and hoping to score a deal on a Spider from Austin, those big rebates would not apply.

But, you can score an even better deal regardless of where you live, because the 124 Spider used market has even better numbers. There are several Spiders between $15,000 and $18,000 with reasonable miles.

Illustration for article titled It’s Time To Treat Yourself To An Awesome Deal On A Fiat 124 Convertible
Screenshot: Autotrader.com
It may not be “convertible weather” in most areas of the country, but at these prices, I wouldn’t let a little cold stop you from zooming around with the top down.

Tom McParland

Tom is a contributing writer for Jalopnik and runs AutomatchConsulting.com. He saves people money and takes the hassle out of buying or leasing a car. (Facebook.com/AutomatchConsulting)

AudiB5Hawaii
AudiB5Hawaii

From my understanding this has a Fiat Motor not a Mazda one. How difficult do you think it will be to get parts for it lets say in 10 or 15 years? Anything else that is Fiat specific other then the body work I should be worried about if Fiat pulls out of the US again?