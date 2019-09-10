It’s things like this that convince me I can probably speak Dutch if I just talk sorta funny. Jason TorchinskyToday 8:45amFiled to: ImagesFiled to: Images20SaveEditEmbiggenSend to EditorsPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkIt’s things like this that convince me I can probably speak Dutch if I just talk sorta funny. “Dat is de Simca 1500?” Are they kidding? Share This StoryAbout the authorJason TorchinskyJason TorchinskySenior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)EmailTwitterPosts