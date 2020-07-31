Photo : Gurgel

It’s the end of the week! We did it! TOGETHER. Friday feels like a good time to remind everyone about the air-cooled VW-powered, plasteel-bodied Brazilian , especially the X-15, which was doing that Cybertruck aesthetic decades before Tesla thought to. Why aren’t more people importing these now? With Microbus prices so high, these should be selling like whatever the Brazilian equivalent of hotcakes are.