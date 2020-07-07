Drive Free or Die.
ShopSubscribe
Drive Free or Die.
jasontorch
Jason Torchinsky
Filed to:Images
Images
1
Save
Illustration: MG

It’s not all that often that you can look at a car and get a taste in your mouth almost immediately, but this MG Magnette is absolutely, unquestionably the same flavor as grape soda. Or a grape Tootsie Pop. That purple flavor we call “grape” even though it’s really purple flavor. Lick your screen to see for yourself!

Advertisement
Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

In Case You Forgot Elon Musk Is An Attention-Starved Dork He Sold An Assload Of Short Shorts To Remind Us All

Kirov Class Battle Cruiser: The World's Largest Surface Combatant

What It's Like Driving a Hot Rod So Absurd It Was Never Actually Meant to Be Driven

I Sold Two Horrible Old Schwinns To Buy A New Bike And By Complete Chance It's Another Horrible Old Schwinn