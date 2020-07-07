It’s not all that often that you can look at a car and get a taste in your mouth almost immediately, but this MG Magnette is absolutely, unquestionably the same flavor as grape soda. Or a grape Tootsie Pop. That purple flavor we call “grape” even though it’s really purple flavor. Lick your screen to see for yourself!
