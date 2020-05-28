It’s happening. Today is the day that David and I will climb into his old J10 pickup and drive to a warehouse to collect the cheapest new car in the world, the Changli New Energy Mini Car for Adults. So we won’t be around much today, but I do hope you share our excitement. I suspect the experience will be, as Carl Sagan used to like to say, numinous. You’ll all be with us, in the spirit of automotive idiocy, as I pee a little bit from exertion as we lift 800 pounds of Changli into that truck. I can’t wait to show you everything.