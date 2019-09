It’s Friday! The day we all traditionally like to dress up, get into our cars, drive out into the woods and find a young wood nymph or forest sprite and tell them all about the latest big, heavy books we’ve been reading! Just park anywhere and set out a bowl of honey-infused pixie-water and they’ll show up, then you can corner them and make them read some of the massive book you brought with you. It’s fun!

Just don’t try it with Atlas Shrugged. Those wood nymphs can bite hard.