It’s Friday, so you may as well say hello to this strange (to American eyes) Chrysler, the Hunter. The Hunter is—wait a minute. What’s going on with those sheep? Why is the inside of the car getting all steamed up there? What the hell is going on here? Oh God. Oh no no no. I’m so very sorry. I’ll look into this immediately.
Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)