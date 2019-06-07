Illustration for article titled

It’s Friday, everybody! We made it through yet another week of triumphs and accomplishment, besting competitors at every turn, which is why we get to enjoy our reward: a refreshing game of What the Hell Is Going On in This Picture?

We have a woman in an Isetta, at an airfield, in front of some small planes, affectionately caressing the face of a man holding what looks like a wire hula hoop, and a ladder festooned with... pinecones? Dried herbs? Shaggy gerbil pelts?

It doesn’t really look like aircraft equipment. What’s happening here? Who are they? What are they doing? TELL ME!