It’s Friday, everybody! We made it through yet another week of triumphs and accomplishment, besting competitors at every turn, which is why we get to enjoy our reward: a refreshing game of What the Hell Is Going On in This Picture?

We have a woman in an Isetta, at an airfield, in front of some small planes, affectionately caressing the face of a man holding what looks like a wire hula hoop, and a ladder festooned with... pinecones? Dried herbs? Shaggy gerbil pelts?

It doesn’t really look like aircraft equipment. What’s happening here? Who are they? What are they doing? TELL ME!